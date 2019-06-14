Robert McDougald

June 25, 1928 - June 6, 2019

Pleasant Hill

Robert "Bob" McDougald died peacefully on June 6th, 2019. He passed away from complications following a stroke on June 4th. He was surrounded by family throughout his final days. He is survived by his lifelong partner and wife Edith Ann (married 65 years), children Debbie and Dick (Jean Sanchirico), grandchildren Ryan and Elle, and brother Charles.

Bob was a native Californian who was born in Fresno and grew up in Visalia. He graduated from Visalia Union High School in 1946. After high school he immediately joined the US Army and served tours in both Japan and South Korea. Upon returning he attended the University of California, Berkeley, graduating in 1954 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He then worked as a Senior Bridge Engineer, Bridge Manager and Maintenance Chief for CALTRANS from 1954-1991. He was the Maintenance Chief during the Loma Prieta earthquake and oversaw the reconstruction effort of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

Bob lived the last 61 years of his life in Pleasant Hill and enjoyed his summers at his cabin in Tahoe. He loved the outdoors and was very active hiking, skiing and swimming in the Sierra lakes and Pacific Ocean. He had a passion for sports and followed his beloved Cal Bears, Giants, 49ers and Warriors throughout his life.

He was the kindest man, a true gentleman, and will be missed greatly.





