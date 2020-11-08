Robert MillerJanuary 22, 1929 - September 16, 2020Resident of Lafayette, CABob Miller passed away on September 16, 2020 after a lengthy battle with mesothelioma. He is survived by his wife, Sue Chiappone Miller, sister Lee Watson, sons Mark Miller (Pamela), Bob Miller (June), Greg Miller (Cheronda) and daughter Carol Marquis (Jamie), ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.Bob was born on January 22, 1929 in Alameda, CA to immigrant parents, Josephine Bacino from Piemonte, Italy and Leo Miller from Posen, Poland, who was of German descent.With his sister Lee, he attended Catholic grammar school at St. Joseph's in Alameda where he was the school artist and began early on taking on a job a minute, first as a paperboy, then letter carrier and shoe salesman at Burt's shoes, and the Alameda shipyard, among others. While at St. Joseph's High School Bob found his love of basketball and made the Eastbay All-Star team. He continued to play basketball while at St. Mary's College. It was there that he discovered his leaning toward science. The last two years of college he transferred to UC Berkeley where he became a true-blue Cal fan, joined Theta Delta Chi fraternity in the 1950's, all the while working one job or another.Bob met his first wife, Dolores "Cookie" Hidalgo, mother of his four children, in high school when she asked him to the junior prom. They remained together and married in August 1951, settling first in Oakland before moving to Lafayette and to their current home in 1963, which son Greg fondly named "Millerland". Today it remains the gathering place for family events and for friends to enjoy. Though Bob traveled extensively for business he found time to coach CYO basketball and was a Cub Scout master. Much of the family social life involved tennis, playing and hosting tennis tournaments. John Gardiner's Tennis Ranch in Carmel was a favorite destination, as well as The Cal Alumni Camp, The Lair, Camp Blue, Cabin #63, week nine for years. Cal football and basketball were Bob's favorites though he supported Cal tennis as well. The family could be found at St. Perpetua Catholic Church on Sunday mornings. Friends will remember holiday parties held at Millerland, local restaurants or The World Trade Club in San Francisco.Bob began working for Gilmore Steel and Supply in San Francisco following college graduation. After gaining experience, he started his own company, Pacific Roller Die (PRD), pipe manufacturing solutions. PRD developed very close ties with Turkey, which continue to this day. Bob never retired, running PRD until the day he died. His love of research and development, creating new products and pursuing new ideas was his passion, contributing to such a fine, long productive life. In his niche field, he was the world's guru, as the company was making the most innovative equipment in the world in its field.Bob was preceded in death by his wife Cookie in 2005. Following that, Bob met Sue Chiappone, a long time Lafayette resident. They married in 2009, were together for eleven happy, fun filled years with family time, tennis, world travels and more Cal football and basketball. Bob's deep love of family and inclusiveness contributed to the success of the marriage.The underlying current for Bob was his faith, allowing the values of right and wrong to always guide his way. He was bigger than life, touching so many people with his generous spirit and wonderful sense of humor – often self-deprecating. When he walked into a room the atmosphere changed with his electric presence, a charisma that lifted everyone's spirit and lit up a room. Bob was always ready with a compliment, in that big booming voice and joyous bright blue eyes - a true gentleman, gracious and loving, genuine and welcoming, funny and smart - the world was better with him in it.The entire Miller clan thanks you for your loving notes, cards, and continuing support.A special note of appreciation to Doctor's Mikaela Straznika,Pulmonary Oncologist, Karen Tinder, his personal physician, John Muir Home Health Care nurse JuWon Shin, and the wonderful nurses at The Bruns House for their dedicated care. He has been interred at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette. A service will be planned at a later date.Memorial donations can be made to:The Cal Athletic Department115 Haas PavilionBerkeley, CA 94720-4422St. Perpetua Catholic Church3454 Hamlin RoadLafayette, CA 94549Mark Hull 925-934-5400