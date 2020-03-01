|
|
Robert (Fred) Murray
September 24, 1936 - February 26, 2020
Resident of Alameda
Robert (Fred) Murray, 83, of Alameda, Ca., passed away this past Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020, in Alameda surrounded by his immediate family. Fred Murray was born, Sept 24, 1936 in Omaha, NE. to Mildred and Frederic Murray. His family relocated to Alameda Ca. in 1953, where he graduated from Alameda High School in 1955. Shortly after graduation Fred enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for 6 years and was a Korean War Veteran.
Following his military service, Fred married Norma A. Ghiselli of Alameda, Ca., in 1960. Fred was employed as a painter which spanned his adult career of 30+ years. As child, he enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, horse racing, bowling, and baseball. He enjoyed watching and cheering his favorite professional local teams, the Oakland Raiders, Oakland A's, Golden State Warriors, and the San Jose Sharks. He was a member of the Alameda Elks Lodge Chapter 1015, an Italian Catholic Federation member of 30+ years, and enjoyed a vibrant social life in his hometown city of Alameda. He especially enjoyed annual vacations with family in Lake Tahoe, Disneyland, and attending frequent sporting events with his grandchildren.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Norma Murray, his 3 sons, Robert, Richard, and Bill, grandchildren Richard, Nicholas of Antioch, Ca, Olivia of Modesto, Ca., Katelynn, Elainna, and Daniel of Tracy, Ca, his sister Betty Ann Callahan, brother-in-law Earl Soares, and niece Annie Callahan of Castro Valley, Ca, brother in-law and sister-in-law Jerry and Kathy Ghiselli of Pleasanton, Ca., niece Nina Ghiselli of Oakland, Ca., nephew Tony Ghiselli of Manteca Ca., along with several cousins from Oregon and Washington State. He was preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Mildred Murray, and his brother Terrance.
A funeral mass will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church at 3101 Van Buren Ave., Alameda, Ca. at 10:30AM. The family wishes to thank his many friends and family for all their continued love, support, and prayers.
A private burial service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, CA. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions are preferred to the s Project or the St Jude Children's Research Hospital. For further information please call Harry W Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020