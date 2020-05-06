Robert Navarro
1956 - 2020
Robert Navarro
July 9, 1956 - April 29,2020
Galt Ca
Robert passed away peacefully Wednesday April 29,2020 at Lodi memorial Hospital due to heart complications. A retired Truck driver, he previously worked for the USS- Posco and for the Pittsburg unified school district. Born in Fresno Ca he was the son of Cecelia Sally Zaragoza. He is proceeded in death by his late wife Debbie Navarro. He is survived by his loving children Frances, Robert, Mercedes Roberts and Dominick Navarro; his grandchildren Xavier, Marcel jr, Mercedes, Devon and Olivia. His children and grandchildren will fulfill his last wishes and a celebration of life will be determined at a later date.


View the online memorial for Robert Navarro

Published in East Bay Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
