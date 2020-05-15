Robert ObiedoMar. 15, 1960 - May 7, 2020Resident of VallejoRobert, a resident of Vallejo for more than 30 years passed away Thursday morning May 7, 2020 after many years of battling a variety of health issues. Robert was raised in Richmond, Ca attending Harry Ells High School before enlisting into the U.S Army from 1978 to 1985. Robert served as a Sergeant in the 1/502nd Infantry 101st Airborne Division. He worked in construction and carpentry the years following. Robert is survived by his wife, Tami Obiedo, step son Dale Farias (Andrea), son Patrick Obiedo, daughters Shea Obiedo and Alyissa Obiedo, mother-in-law Rosemarie Scofield and, grandson Dominick Farias. Robert is preceded in death by his father-in-law Virgil Scofield and son Nickolas Obiedo. The family will be planning a Celebration of Life at a later date to be announced.