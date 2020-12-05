1/1
Robert P. Narez
1957 - 2020
Robert P. Narez
Dec. 5, 1957 - Nov. 21, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA
Robert "Bobaloo" Narez, passed away on November 21, 2020. He was born in Pittsburg, Ca to Paul and Esperanza (Sally) Narez. He graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1976. While on the Pittsburg football team the coach started calling him "Bobaloo" to end the confusion with other players with similar sounding names. Bobaloo a name he liked and pretty soon everyone knew him by it. Immediately after graduation Rob started working for the Pittsburg Wholesale Grocers. Then he became a mail carrier for the Walnut Creek Post Office where he made many friends until his retirement in 2014.
In his early years, Rob enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, concerts, dancing, sports events and photography. Rob enjoyed telling jokes and being the life of the party always trying to make people laugh. His later years he enjoyed his weekly card games, casinos, traveling with his post office friends to sports events and the annual March Madness Las Vegas trip. Rob always had a positive attitude and made many friends at work and around town. Rob never missed a Pittsburg car show or concert. He was very proud to have come from Pittsburg. I would like to thank the many family and friends that checked on him and ran his errands. Thank you very much.
Due to current conditions. Services will be held at a later date. Rest in Peace Bro!


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
December 4, 2020
I remember Rob from school. He was a good guy. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sue Venturino
Friend
December 4, 2020
RIP my Brother , you will always be one of the Yosemite gang
Michael Massari
December 4, 2020
RIP Bobaloo I will miss you my friend, so many great memories I will forever cherish ❤
Melody Baugh
Friend
December 3, 2020
Rest in Peace xoxo
Gwynne Davi
Friend
December 3, 2020
We will miss you Cuz Love Ya
Richard Narez
Family
December 3, 2020
RIP my dear friend. God bless yu. You will be truly missed. Love you Robbie
Cindy Hurtado
Friend
December 3, 2020
May our Blessed Virgin Mother received you and comfort you..!
December 3, 2020
To Greg and Family
Our Deepest Condolences from my son and I , my heart is broken and with my words silence, Bobaloo was and always be in our hearts, been my best friend for many many years always showing up to our family functions and was love by everyone , my mom always considered as her son in many ways , I’m going to miss him so bad with that big smile he always has, well Compa May the Lord our Christ receive you in his glory and reunite you with your mom and dad and family “Thanks” for being part of my life...
Greg you been a great brother, May God comfort your heart , give you strength through these hard times..
R.I.P. Compa

Compa Joe

“ The Heavens got a New Star that will shine Forever”
Joseph & son Jacob Arroyo
December 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
