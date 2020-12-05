Robert P. NarezDec. 5, 1957 - Nov. 21, 2020Resident of Pittsburg, CARobert "Bobaloo" Narez, passed away on November 21, 2020. He was born in Pittsburg, Ca to Paul and Esperanza (Sally) Narez. He graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1976. While on the Pittsburg football team the coach started calling him "Bobaloo" to end the confusion with other players with similar sounding names. Bobaloo a name he liked and pretty soon everyone knew him by it. Immediately after graduation Rob started working for the Pittsburg Wholesale Grocers. Then he became a mail carrier for the Walnut Creek Post Office where he made many friends until his retirement in 2014.In his early years, Rob enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, concerts, dancing, sports events and photography. Rob enjoyed telling jokes and being the life of the party always trying to make people laugh. His later years he enjoyed his weekly card games, casinos, traveling with his post office friends to sports events and the annual March Madness Las Vegas trip. Rob always had a positive attitude and made many friends at work and around town. Rob never missed a Pittsburg car show or concert. He was very proud to have come from Pittsburg. I would like to thank the many family and friends that checked on him and ran his errands. Thank you very much.Due to current conditions. Services will be held at a later date. Rest in Peace Bro!