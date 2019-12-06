|
Robert Peter Gardella
Oct. 21, 1950 ~ Nov. 27, 2019
Resident of Martinez
Robert (Bob) Peter Gardella, lifelong resident of Martinez, CA, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 69, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Bob was born October 21, 1950 in Martinez, CA to Angelo and Lorraine Gardella. He graduated from Alhambra High School in 1968. Bob earned his Associate in Arts from Diablo Valley College and his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Bob spent his life's work and passion as an electrical engineer.
His hobbies included classic cars, gardening, cooking, spending time with family and friends, and a love for Disney and especially Disneyland. Bob was a proud member of Disneyland's Club 33.
Bob is survived by his sister, Susan Gardella France, brother-in-law, Carroll France, niece, Julie France, and nephew, Steven France, all of Martinez. He is also survived by his first cousin, Leonard Rossi and his wife, Karen Rossi of Castro Valley, and their daughter, Janet Rossi of Washington DC. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Lorraine Gardella; aunt and uncle Cookie and Nello Rossi; uncle and aunt David and Florine Gardella; and cousins Sharilynn and David Russo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Robert P. Gardella to: Cal Poly, Electrical Engineering Department, Attn: Bridgette Olmos-Areola, Building 192, 1 Grand Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA 93407-0350.
Friends & family are invited to a visitation from 8:30 ~9:30 AM on Monday, Dec. 9th at Connolly & Taylor with a funeral mass following at 10:00 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2019