|
|
Robert Pound
May 2, 1947 - Aug. 9, 2019
Pleasant Hill
When asked how to best describe Pop, his youngest grandson exclaimed, "fun!" Rob Pound didn't simply oblige children with attention. When he played, the fun was pure and genuine. The kid inside never grew old.
All of his relationships were built to last, none more so than his marriage to his high school sweetheart, Mary Pound. Rob passed away just hours after his 50th wedding anniversary. His sons learned devotion from that bond, an enviable example of respect and fortitude.
Rob was civil, silly, and kind. He was bigger and stronger than the world around him. He could best most in basketball, baseball, football, billiards, sudoku, badminton, swimming, croquet, racketball... but he'd rather teach those skills.
A graduate of Nasson College in Maine, Rob taught high school math before joining the then-fledgling industry of information technology. Nearly everyone he worked with became more than a colleague, they became friends.
The Massachusetts native was everything you'd want in a husband, dad, friend, and companion. Missing him most of all are his wife Mary, his sons Todd and Chad, their wives Tiffany and Laura, his grandchildren Wyatt, Everett, Guillermo, and Mateo, and his sisters Christine and Diane.
Go Celtics. Go Red Sox. And as he said to his sons at bedtime, Peace, Love, & Brotherhood.
A memorial is planned for Sunday, Sept. 22. Email [email protected] for details.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019