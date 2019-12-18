|
|
Robert R. Ostini
Aug 16, 1946 - Dec 1, 2019
Hayward, CA
Bob entered into rest Sunday, Dec 1, 2019 at his home. He was born and raised in Lompoc, CA and is a 1964 graduate of Lompoc High School. After high school he attended Golden Gate University in San Francisco earning his Accounting degree in 1968.
Bob was an avid SF 49er fan. He was a member and co-chair of the Goal Rushers 49er Booster Club for over 50 yrs. He was a dedicated member of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks for over 32 yrs. In the Elks, Bob held numerous leadership positions at the lodge, district, and state levels. His last being District Leader for Bay District. Bob always said he flunked retirement from EBMUD as he went on to work his "fun" jobs: Alameda Superior Court as a court attendant, driving the ADA cart for the A's during baseball season, ushering at the Orpheum Theatre in SF.
Bob was a loving husband to Janet, father to Toni and Gina, stepfather to Aaron and Lindsay, grandfather to Corey, Austin, and Taylor, great grandfather to Charlie, uncle to many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Jan 4, 2020 at the Richmond Elks Lodge, 3931 San Pablo Dam Rd, El Sobrante, CA. Doors open at noon. The Elks Memorial Ritual will start promptly at 1pm. For info: Lodge #510-223-3441 or [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 18, 2019