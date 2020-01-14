|
Robert Raymond Chiffoleau
March 12, 1934 - January 10, 2020
Resident of Antioch
Robert Chiffoleau passed away on January 10, at the age of 85. He was born in La Nouvelle, France, and moved to Antioch in 1959 with his wife, Rosalie Wilkerson Chiffoleau, whom he met and married in Morocco, North Africa in 1957. He served seven years with the French Air Force in France, Vietnam, and Morocco.
Robert worked for the Research Department of the Kaiser Gypsum plant, and several years at DuPont. He operated his own R&R Handymen business for fifteen years.
He is proceeded in death by his wife of over 50 years. Survived by his son Michel and daughter-in-law Claudia, two grandsons, Phillip and Paul, he leaves an extensive family in France. He will be sadly missed by his Antioch family.
Private Graveside service will be on Friday January 17, at 11 am at Oak View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, family has requested donations be made in honor of Robert to .
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 14, 2020