Robert "Bob" Reading
Apr. 21, 1940 - Apr. 16, 2020
Resident of Fremont
It is with heavy hearts and loving memories that we announce the passing of Robert Louis Reading, a loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa and much more. He served in the US Navy, Seabees, and Naval Reserve. As a civilian, Bob was a skilled plumber with Union 444 until his retirement. He enjoyed golf, bowling, his vegetable garden, helping family and friends, and watching sports. Especially if his grandkids were playing, he didn't miss an event! He also was a member of the 2121 Elks Lodge where he enjoyed having a beer and cooking at many Sunday Brunches. Bob was born in WA state, but lived the majority of his life in the Bay Area. He leaves behind, until reunited again one day, his Wife of 60 years, Diane Riendeau Reading. Daughters, Lisa Reading Mansfield and husband Todd Mansfield, Tami Reading Campbell and husband Jeff Campbell. Grandkids, Trevor Campbell and wife Bethany Campbell, Jaemi Mansfield, Kevin Campbell, and Ian Mansfield. Sister, Barbara Wolf and brother Richard Reading. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date, when we all can be together, less than 6ft apart.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2020