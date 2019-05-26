|
|
Robert Samuel Black
November 25, 1997 - May 13, 2019
Resident of Pinole, California
Robert lived his short life to the absolute fullest. He grew up in Pinole and was a graduate of Pinole Valley High. Robert worked as a Mechanic for the last five years and had a great love of Skateboards, Bicycles, fast cars, and motorcycles. Robert touched the hearts and souls of many people. Robert is survived by his mother Beth, father Rick, brother Brian, five grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to a Service and Celebration of Robert's Life June 1, 2019 from 12:00 to 5:00 at The Richmond Rod and Gun Club, 3155 Goodrick Ave, Richmond CA 94801.
Published in East Bay Times on May 26, 2019