Robert Saunders
July 8, 1935 - October 1, 2019
Concord
Robert "Big Bob" Lee Saunders, 84, of Concord, California, passed away outside of Elko, Nevada doing what he really loved best – road-tripping through the great west – on the afternoon of October 1, 2019.
Bob, longtime owner of Broadway Mufflers, is survived by his wife Edith of 60 years. Together they enjoyed traveling across the US and Europe, and spending time with their grandkids. He is also survived by brother Jerry(0rpha), sons Jim(Merlene) and Jon(Monica), grandchildren Hillary, Colby, Alicia, and Danny, and Edith's sister Donzella Schlager. Proceeded in death by his parents Edgar and Betty and his two favorite brother-in-laws Tom Wilson and Ruben Schlager. Bob was a loving father, husband, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many.
Bob loved people, animals, and cars. A founding member of the Krankers Car Club of Los Altos, California, the group is still in touch, having lived lives according to their motto: "keep your eye on the center line and your foot to the throttle". In 1958 Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army, taking just enough time out to get married on Christmas eve before spending the bulk of the next two years on Eniwetok Atoll. He returned home to a career that spanned nearly 60 years – one in which Bob never really retired. Up to the last Bob would still get out to "the shop" 3 or 4 days a week if for no other reason than to make deposits, run for lunch, or simply "visit" with the Walnut Creek small business community. Broadway Mufflers opened in 1967 becoming the backdrop to a lifetime of stories and a stopping off point along the way.
A longtime member of First Christian Church of Pleasant Hill, when Bob wasn't working he was traveling to visit family, a race, or sporting event; looking for ghost towns or old trails; or planning his next road trip. He enjoyed 4-wheeling and reading Western history in what was left of his spare time. Bob was always there to help and mentor family and friends or provide whatever support he could.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Christian Church of Pleasant Hill(2115 Pleasant Hill Rd), on Sat, Feb 15 at 2PM. Immediately followed by a reception at Pleasant Hill Teen Center(147 Gregory Ln) from 3-5PM. To donate to Bob's favorite charities, they are the ACLU, Humane Society and SPCA.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 12, 2020