Robert Tate Simpson, Jr. peacefully left this world for the next on Saturday, April 27th. Born in San Diego in 1936 to Robert and Mary Margaret Simpson. His father was stationed there with the Navy, and a brother and two sisters joined the family during the war years and after. Bob graduated from University of Virginia (Go Cavaliers!) and he earned his Masters of Architecture from Yale University. He met Kate, the love of his life before starting graduate school. After they married in 1961, he and Kate started a family that would grow to two daughters and three sons, of whom he was enormously proud. In 1965 they moved to California for a short-term assignment, the construction of the Oakland Museum of California. Kate noted in her diary at the time her sadness at leaving dear friends in New England, but knew they would see them again. But the friends came to the Bay Area instead!

As once was said of another architect, if you would seek his monument, look around.

Bob built things. He designed churches, libraries, homes, refuges and more. A few well-known mansions for the wealthy in exotic locations, though he probably put more energy and love into the many projects with Rebuilding Together here in the Bay Area. He was a mentor to many young architects and was honored as a Fellow by The American Institute of Architects. One of his greatest works was the extensive renovation of our house on Benvenue, also an early test of whether child labor laws applied to home construction sites. (They didn't.)

Bob was never happier than when feeding a crowd: from Soup Pot Dinners at Newman Hall to paella feasts at Baker Beach, the more complicated the better. Bob loved Kate, and after that in no particular order: his children and grandchildren, food, his siblings, all of the extended Finigan clan, building things be it homes or bookshelves, camping, his many professional compatriots, Italy, food, Labradors especially the magnificent Maddie, books, especially poetry, music, art, theatre, food… are you getting the theme? Bob was never happier than when he was caring for others by feeding them. His generous heart and ferocious spirit truly followed through with the Lord's admonition to care for others. And so he did.

Survived by his wife and children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews and many, many hearts that he touched through the years. Hug your friends and family, have kind words for those who need them, and always reach out a helping hand (preferably with good food in it.)

A Funeral Mass will be held at Newman Hall – Holy Spirit Parish, 2700 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA at 10:00 AM on May 22nd, 2019. In Bob's Spirit, donations may be made to Rebuilding Together East Bay at rtoakland.org, or to Newman Hall at calnewman.org.





