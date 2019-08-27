East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
2099 Reliez Valley Rd.
Lafayette, CA 94549
1-925-935-3311
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
2099 Reliez Valley Rd.
Lafayette, CA 94549
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
2099 Reliez Valley Rd.
Lafayette, CA 94549
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Skapura
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Skapura


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Skapura Obituary
Robert Skapura
June 9, 1942 - Aug. 22nd, 2019
Lafayette
Bob lived fully right up to the moment of death. He loved canoeing, traveling, riding his Vespa, playing bocci ball, teaching computer classes, reading, eating out with friends, and telling stories. Despite his adventurous life, he died the way he would have wanted: suddenly, in the comfort of his home.
He leaves his wife Catherine, his son Neal, daughter-in-law Valerie Fong, sister Joni Stebbins, brother-in-law David Stebbins, sister-in-law Joanne Skapura, sister-in-law Jean Liddell, nephew Stephen Skapura, nephew Tyler Jenkins, and niece Tamara Quick. He was predeceased by his son John, his mother Jane (Geletko) Hrovat, step-father Joseph Hrovat, father Stephen Skapura, and brother Stephen Skapura.
The burial service: gather at the Redwood Chapel between 9:30 - 10 am Friday, August 30, 2019, with graveside service starting at 10 am. Oakmont Memorial, 2099 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA 94549.
A memorial is being planned for late September.


View the online memorial for Robert Skapura
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
Download Now