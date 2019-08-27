|
Robert Skapura
June 9, 1942 - Aug. 22nd, 2019
Lafayette
Bob lived fully right up to the moment of death. He loved canoeing, traveling, riding his Vespa, playing bocci ball, teaching computer classes, reading, eating out with friends, and telling stories. Despite his adventurous life, he died the way he would have wanted: suddenly, in the comfort of his home.
He leaves his wife Catherine, his son Neal, daughter-in-law Valerie Fong, sister Joni Stebbins, brother-in-law David Stebbins, sister-in-law Joanne Skapura, sister-in-law Jean Liddell, nephew Stephen Skapura, nephew Tyler Jenkins, and niece Tamara Quick. He was predeceased by his son John, his mother Jane (Geletko) Hrovat, step-father Joseph Hrovat, father Stephen Skapura, and brother Stephen Skapura.
The burial service: gather at the Redwood Chapel between 9:30 - 10 am Friday, August 30, 2019, with graveside service starting at 10 am. Oakmont Memorial, 2099 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA 94549.
A memorial is being planned for late September.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 27, 2019