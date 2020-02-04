|
ROBERT SOUZA
June 8, 1931 - January 30, 2020
Resident of Piedmont
Robert (Bob) Souza passed away January 30, 2020 in Piedmont, CA. He was born in Oakland, CA on June 8, 1931 and resided in Piedmont for over 50 years. He was a Marine, and spent many years as a carpenter. He could fix almost anything and loved working in his garden. He is survived by his wife Jane, five children, Karen Souza, Annette Souza-Beck, Jeanette Kress, Tina Larsen and David Souza, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Bob is predeceased by his daughter, Denise. Viewing is on February 6 from 2pm to 8pm at Santos-Robinson Mortuary in San Leandro, CA. A chapel Service will be held on February 7 at 10am at Santos-Robinson in San Leandro followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 4, 2020