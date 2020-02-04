East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Souza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Souza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Souza Obituary
ROBERT SOUZA
June 8, 1931 - January 30, 2020
Resident of Piedmont
Robert (Bob) Souza passed away January 30, 2020 in Piedmont, CA. He was born in Oakland, CA on June 8, 1931 and resided in Piedmont for over 50 years. He was a Marine, and spent many years as a carpenter. He could fix almost anything and loved working in his garden. He is survived by his wife Jane, five children, Karen Souza, Annette Souza-Beck, Jeanette Kress, Tina Larsen and David Souza, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Bob is predeceased by his daughter, Denise. Viewing is on February 6 from 2pm to 8pm at Santos-Robinson Mortuary in San Leandro, CA. A chapel Service will be held on February 7 at 10am at Santos-Robinson in San Leandro followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, CA.


View the online memorial for ROBERT SOUZA
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Santos-Robinson Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -