Robert Sparacino
July 16, 1939 - March 18, 2020
Martinez
Our dearest, beloved Robert joined his heavenly family on March 18. 2020 at the age of 80. He was born in San Francisco, CA on July 16, 1939 to Nunzio and Celia Sparacino. Nothing meant more to him than family. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Janet, son, Rob Jr. (Laura), his three daughters, Lisa Cockerton (Matthew), Dina Schuler (Matt), Cari Sparacino, Kimberly Moore (who has been like a daughter to him), and 9 grandchildren Cori, Ryan, Dominic, Nina, Ariana, Zachary, Nicholas, Samantha and Nunzio. He also leaves his aunt, Nina Sparacino, his brother, Ronald Sparacino, and his sister, Diana Hogan, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a life-long resident of Martinez, CA and a 1957 graduate of Alhambra High School, home of the "Bulldogs." He continued to be an avid supporter of his "Bulldogs" during his lifetime, attended games and events and even volunteered to announce the football games for several years. Bob was a friend to everyone he met and those that knew him well would say he had a great sense of humor, was kind, generous, forgiving, caring, and was a great role model to the youth that he coached and mentored. He was a member and one of the co-founders of the Old Alhambra Club, a Fifth Degree Mason, a Druid, a member and office holder of the Martinez Bocce Association, the Martinez Sportsmen's Club, and Board member of the formerly known Martinez Boys and Girls Club. Many honors were bestowed on Bob, both work-related and for his involvement and contribution to his community. He was very proud of being named the 1995 Martinez Man of the Year and in 2019 was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame by the Old Alhambra Club. Burial was private; however, there will be a Mass and Celebration of Life sometime in the near future. If you would like to be notified of the event, please use the following link to enter your name and email address: https://forms.gle/dRgrafMzem1EpSbc9
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020