Robert Thomas Young
1933 - 2020
January 12, 1933 - August 9, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Robert T. Young, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born January 12, 1933 in Madrid, Nebraska to Robert Charles Young and Francis Miriam Thomas. He graduated from Chico State University on January 23, 1959 with his bachelor's in industrial engineering. Robert worked for PG & E as an Engineer Designer for 35+ years. He has lived in Contra Costa County since 1956 and is a veteran of the Korean War. He married Arlene May Ludricks on January 13, 1957.
Robert is survived by his wife, Arlene and two sons Kevin Young and Greg young, three grandchildren Christina Zevon, Stephanie Wessel and Andrew Young and great granddaughter Callie Zevon.
Committal service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday August 28, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2011 Arnold Industrial Way, Concord.
Contributions may be made in memory of Robert to: Hope Hospice, 6377 Clark Ave., Suite 100, Dublin, CA 94568-3024.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Committal
10:00 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Cemetery
2011 Arnold Industrial Way
Concord, CA 94520
(925) 685-3464
