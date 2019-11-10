|
Robert Van Galder
Aug 25, 1929 - Oct 7, 2019
Lafayette
Robert Arthur Van Galder, August 25, 1929 – October 7, 2019
Bob Van Galder passed away peacefully in his sleep in the company of his loving family. He is survived by his three daughters, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and his loving wife of sixty-five years.
Bob graduated from the University of Oregon Dental School. Shortly after graduation he married Mary Lou. She accompanied him to the base in Japan, where he served during the Korean War. He practiced dentistry in Pleasant Hill for thirty-five years.
His many hobbies included hunting and fishing he has passed this love to his grandsons and great grandsons. He raised orchids and went on many orchid trips, in South and Central America, the Far East including Kuala Lumpur.
He loved to travel, taking his family on epic trips to both mainstream destinations and off the beaten paths. Bicycling from Heathrow to Inverness and back, covering over 1,000 miles. He enjoyed many white water trips with friends. He enjoyed fishing on the river, cooking gourmet meals and sharing stories around the campfires at night.
He loved to cook and was a keen chef. He was an oil painter, a woodworker, a prospector and grew grapes for wine. He loved culture and attended innumerable exhibits and concerts throughout the world, including watching the opera "Aida", in front of the pyramids in the Egyptian dessert.
Bob leaves behind a legacy of family, dedication and commitment, loyalty to his colleagues, partners, associates and many friends, a lifelong and active participation in groups and love for the outdoors. He was a kind and sweet man. Today, we celebrate his life and honor his memory while we miss him!
