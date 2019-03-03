East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Graham-Hitch Memorial
125 Railroad Ave.
Danville, CA 94526
(925) 837-2500
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at the family home in Danville
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
at the family home in Danville
January 22, 2019 and January 15, 2019
Residents of Danville
Robert (Bob) and Juanita Sparrow died seven days apart and two days before their 71st wedding anniversary.
They are survived by their two daughters, Peggy Sparrow and Patricia Herold (Jim). They leave four grandchildren, Robyn (Adam), David, Megan and Melissa and one great grandson, Mark.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of their lives on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2-5 pm at the family home in Danville. The service will begin at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Hospice of the East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Ave., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 or Unity Spiritual Center, 1257 Sanguinetti Rd #104, Sonora, CA 95370.


View the online memorial for Robert W. and Juanita C. Sparrow
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019
