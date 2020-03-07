|
Robert W. Crooker
Dec. 2, 1922 - Feb. 7, 2020
Resident of Danville
"I plan to live forever. So far, so good."
Those were the words that my dad loved to proclaim, often. I think he truly had himself convinced that he would never die. Alas, the end finally came, and might have surprised him if he'd been aware of it.
Rob Crooker passed quietly on February 7, 2020, after a stroke rendered him unconscious 36 hours before, while he rested in his big easy chair in the Danville home he loved. His death was peaceful, having experienced only some discomfort in the previous week after falling several times in his home. He was the same age as his cherished 97th Army Infantry Division in WWII.
Rob is survived by his only son, Brad Crooker, daughter-in-law Allison Crooker, granddaughter Molly Kate Holsinger, younger brother Donald Crooker of Minneapolis, and ex-daughter-in-law, Ann Taylor. Rob is predeceased by his sister Marilyn Hoover and his partner of 14 years, Normalee Peszynski.
Rob was married for 59 years to his beloved wife, Ellen, who passed in 2003. Rob and Ellen began their life in Danville in 1964, in the home where Rob remained until his death, making him one of the first and longest-living residents of the Brookside Drive neighborhood.
Born in Topeka, Kansas, Rob was raised in Michigan, near Lake St. Clair. He graduated from Washburn University in Topeka with a BFA in Fine Art, and received recognition for his watercolor paintings at a private exhibition in Topeka. His career began in golf. A member of Crow Canyon Country Club since its opening in1977, he played until age 90, but didn't relinquish his membership and activities until he was 96.
Rob continued to paint, infrequently, and played a lot of golf, but his most memorable times were the ones he spent attending army reunions with his buddies and their wives, all over the US, and the festive celebrations in the Czech Republic every five years. He was decorated with commemorative medals in Prague from Czech President Vaclav Klaus, for his participation in the liberation of many provinces in Czechoslovakia at the end of WWII. Rob also served in the occupation of Japan after the war ended.
His marriage to Ellen was a happy one, touring the world, tending to their Danville landscaping, enjoying their friendships with neighbors, all kinds of entertainment, sports and music. He adored jazz music most of all, from the swing era through current musicians like John Pizarelli. He even sang part-time with Gene Krupa's band during the 1940's.
You might have seen him in numerous Danville 4th of July parades, riding with former Mayor Robert Storer. He brought charm and friendliness to all whom he met, always willing to share a good laugh and a story. Think of him whenever you hear a happy Dixieland Jazz tune.
Remembrance to be held in his honor, Sunday, March 29, noon, at Crow Canyon Country Club, Danville, 94526.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2020