Robert William (Bill) Henry, Jr.
December 29, 1938 - November 20, 2020
Resident of Moraga, CA
Beloved Husband, Dad, and PaPa
Bill was a kind and generous soul who valued people and relationships above all else. Bill was born to Nina Josephine Enea and Robert William Henry Senior in Los Angeles, California on December 29, 1938. He grew up in San Marino with siblings Marilyn, KC, Tim, Tom and Brydee. He attended Saint Francis High School and received his college education at St. John's Seminary after which he began working at Thrifty Drug Store, like his father.
Following a stint with the National Guard as a Chaplain's assistant, he attended Loyola Law School and received his juris doctorate in 1966. Bill then returned to work in the Thrifty Drug Store real estate division where he put his legal skills to work drafting contracts.
He grew up with a shared family passion for cars which led him to buy his first, a 1968 GTO. During this same year his close friend, Joe Berberich, introduced him to his sister, Helen Marie Berberich, a bright spark. Bill and Helen were married six months later on April 12, 1969 and settled in Los Angeles where they had three children, Bill III, John, and Christina. The family moved to Moraga in 1974 where they had their fourth child, Kim. Bill always believed Moraga was the perfect place to raise a family, a town with a rural feel yet close to the city life he also enjoyed.
Bill loved soccer and coached many of his children's sports teams throughout the years. He was a champion of women's athletics and faithfully followed both the men's and women's U.S. National Soccer Teams, attending numerous World Cup matches with his family, including the 1999 Women's World Cup championship game.
Bill was passionate about his work. In his over 35 year career with Thrifty Drug Store, he became a Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Construction, where he was responsible for locating sites for and developing Thrifty Drug Stores, Crown Books, and Big 5 throughout California and Oregon. He was a very well respected and visionary figure in commercial real estate who had the foresight to see the need for drugstores in the Central Valley. In 1992, Bill struck out on his own and founded a private commercial real estate firm where he was later joined by his son, John.
Bill's biggest love and pride was his family who brought him great joy. He was a man of deep Catholic faith and was a parishioner at Saint Perpetua Parish.
He battled Parkinson's for 15 years with grace, refusing to complain or let it slow him. Despite physical challenges, he continued to travel the world with Helen, his children, their spouses, and grandchildren, perilously navigating the streets of Paris and Italy by electric scooter.
Bill is survived by his wife, Helen, children, Bill Henry (Alli), John Henry (Amy), Christina Hickey (Brian), and Kim Anderson (Chuck), and grandchildren, Cale, Cole, Declan, Luke, Mac, Savannah, Quinn, Hope, Esme-Rose and Kyburz. Surrounded by Helen and his children, he joined his parents and brother Tim in heaven on November 20, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Bill to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
at michaeljfox.org
. An outdoor funeral mass will be held on December 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for family and close friends. Please join us for the mass remotely via zoom. For further information contact a family member. View the online memorial for Robert William (Bill) Henry, Jr.