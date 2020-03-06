|
|
Robert William Martini
April 4, 1934 – March 2, 2020
Resident of Martinez, California
Robert Martini passed away on March 2, 2020 at the age of 85.
Robert, or more fondly known as Bob, was born in Martinez to Elio and Juanita Martini. He was the second of four children. He graduated from Alhambra High School in 1953. He then received an AA from Diablo Valley College in Accounting. Soon after graduating, he began working for Bank of America where he met the love of his life Mary Ann Ferranti. He was drafted into the Army in January 1957 and spent two years at Fort Ord. After being discharged, he returned to Bank of America where he continued to date Mary Ann. They eloped and married in Reno, Nevada on January 1, 1961.
After working for Bank of America for 10 years, he and Mary Ann purchased a store and named it R & J Liquor. After buying out two partners, the store was renamed Martini's Liquor and Deli. Together they owned the store for 35 years.
Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, attending Oakland A's baseball games, traveling, cruising, and playing card games with family and friends. He was loved by all who knew him for being kind, selfless, thoughtful, trustworthy, compassionate, devoted, honest, and generous.
Robert is survived by his two children, Melody Meier (Ralph) and Mark Martini (Janet); grandchildren Heidi Pedrozo (Josh), Jessica Bauer (Joe), Kyle Petersen (Sara) and Rebecca Kovnas (Brenton); and four great grandchildren Owen, Lucy, Meika, and Declan. He is survived by his sister, Pam Russell. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann; parents, Elio and Juanita; and his siblings, Bud Martini and Donna Martini.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8th. Funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9th. Both events will take place at Connolly and Taylor Funeral Chapel in Martinez. Interment will be at Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or Meals on Wheels.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2020