Robert William SilvaOctober 20, 1957 - May 12, 2020Resident of HaywardRobert William Silva of Hayward left this world unexpectedly on May 12, 2020 at the age of 62. He is survived by his two children, Sara Price and husband Eric Price of Redwood City and Hunter Silva and partner Shelby Duggan of Sacramento and was a dedicated Grandfather to Ava Price, Logan Fagundes and Ethan Price.Bob grew up in Alameda with his siblings David Silva, now of Portland Oregon, Carole Silva of Alameda California and Janet Vinciquerra now of Old Saybrook Connecticut, who all miss him dearly. Bob was born to Alfred and Vera Silva on October 20, 1957 and graduated from Alameda High School in 1975. His passion for music led him into owning his own Record store, Fly's Records before working for The Record Factory/The Warehouse Video for many years. He spent his most recent years as a warehouseman at Blue Ribbon Supply company where he is greatly loved and now missed by his co-workers. He loved to be outdoors, was extremely loyal to his favorite baseball team – The Oakland A's, and his sense of humor and unique outlook on life was unmatched. He was the kind of man that made friends for life and his Children and Grandchildren will forever cherish the time they got to spend laughing with him.His love for all things insects and reptiles have helped create many memories amongst his friends and family and in his honor a Fundraiser has been created for the placement of a bench with his name on it at The Oakland Zoo. Please donate through The Oakland Zoo website and send an email to ccorona@oaklandzoo.org or venmo @Lynn-ZaunerGreen with the memo of donations in honor of Bob Silva if you would like to contribute.A service will be held at a later date when it is safe to all gather together to show our love and respect for the man who taught us all that it's okay to be ourselves no matter what this world may throw at you. Rock in Peace Dad, we love you more than you could ever know and we will miss you every day for the rest of our lives