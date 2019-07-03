Roberta "Bertie" Grace Cooper

March 18, 1937 ~ June 17, 2019

Resident of Hayward, California

Former Mayor Roberta "Bertie" Grace Cooper passed away Monday, June 17th, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born March 18th, 1937, and she proceeded to do a great deal throughout her 82 years of life. She was a secondary school teacher before becoming involved with the local city government in Hayward. Bertie served as a council member for the Hayward City Council for six years before serving three-terms as mayor.

However, her civic engagement and commitment to the community did not end after she retired; she was actively involved with Chime-In, Meals on Wheels, and various other causes within the community. Throughout her life, she was an ardent supporter of women's rights, education, and the arts.

Bertie was an avid gardener who enjoyed being in her garden and participating in her local gardening club. She loved spending time with her family, cuddling with her dogs, reading and watching mysteries, listening to jazz, and learning about history. Bertie had a sharp sense of humor and a clever way with words that kept families, friends, and everyone else on their toes. Later in life, she became a Warriors fan. And always, she was a fan of tea and sweets, especially Fenton's ice cream sundaes (she did not share well) and dark chocolate.

She is survived by her sons: Jay and Scott, daughter-in-laws: Lynn and Lisa, and grandchildren: Shanna, Joseph, Christina, Jeremy, and Shelby. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerrel Cooper.

The funeral was an intimate event on June 21 . If you would like to honor Bertie's life, her family asks that you make a donation to the American Cancer Society, Meals on Wheels, or the music program of a local high/middle/ elementary school on her behalf. These were all causes that she strongly supported and/or to which she donated her time, effort, and thought.





View the online memorial for Roberta "Bertie" Grace Cooper Published in East Bay Times on July 3, 2019