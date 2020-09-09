1/1
Roberta "Bobbie" Seidemann
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta (Bobbie) Seidemann
August 23, 1957 - September 2, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Roberta (Bobbie) Seidemann, who recently celebrated her 63rd birthday, passed away at home on September 2, 2020 from a third stroke. Bobbie married Mark, who was with her at home, on June 2, 1984, in Madison Wisconsin where they had met working in establishments next to each other on State Street.
Bobbie was born across the state line in Ironwood, Michigan, because the town where her parents George and Gloria lived, and where she spent her early years, Pence, Wisconsin, was as small as it sounds. Bobbie's family moved to Madison, Wisconsin when she was young, where she resided until she met Mark. Bobbie's love of caring for children was evident at an early age, as she beat her older sister out for many babysitting jobs, who along with her other siblings, repaid her later by bugging Bobbie for free haircuts.
Bobbie walked across the street to grade school at Blessed Sacrament, and then graduated from Edgewood High School. Bobbie attended UW Stevens Point, before returning to work in Madison, Wisconsin as a beautician. She lived in Boston, Walnut Creek and Chicago, before settling into her home of the past 27 years in Walnut Creek.
Bobbie is the proud, loving and devoted mother to her three daughters, Lauren Grace Meier, Melissa Jon Seidemann and Natalie Anne Seidemann. As much as she loved her family, she always found time in her travels to care for and comfort other children. She was a volunteer fixture at Pleasant Hill Elementary, where all three girls went to school, and was the ardent Pool Manager for many years at the local Larkey Swim Club, impacting the lives of many children and their families. She loved sharing stories about her "other" children as much as she did about her daughters.
Bobbie is survived by her husband Mark and their three daughters, Lauren and her husband James, Melissa and Natalie, as well as her siblings and their families, Gordon and Laura Bertagnoli, Tom Bertagnoli, Kim Bertagnoli and Dan Wanta, Joe Bertagnoli, Kathleen Kay and Jennifer Bertagnoli and the many families she touched during her life.
Memorial Services for Bobbie will be held later this year or in early spring.


View the online memorial for Roberta (Bobbie) Seidemann



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved