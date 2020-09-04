1/1
Roberta Stapleton McCoy
1922 - 2020
Roberta Stapleton McCoy
September 4, 1922 - July 4, 2020
Resident of Pleasant Hill, CA
Born on Labor Day. Died on Independence Day at her home. Roberta McCoy was the last of Robert G. and Leila B. Stapleton's three daughters. She was born and raised in Oroville, CA, graduated as valedictorian of the Oroville High Class of 1939, and then moved to Berkeley to attend the University of California.
She was an Alpha Chi Omega member, home economics major and 1943 graduate. While at UCB she met Richard (Dick) McCoy, a fellow Bear. Graduating a few years ahead of her, he shipped out to the South Pacific at the height of WWII. After 32 months overseas he came back to the states and they were immediately married. They moved around in the western US until Dick's discharge at the end of the war.
While temporarily living in Berkeley, they purchased land in Pleasant Hill and began the design and construction of their home, working nights and weekends on it. As soon as the garage was liveable, they moved in and then built the house which became Roberta's home for her remaining 73 years.
Roberta was a Certified Master Gardener, composting before it was in, an inveterate gardener and a do-it-yourselfer. She liked nothing better than working in the garden that she created from the bare land and covered with stately oak trees, heritage azaleas, camellias, lilies, and orchids. Her vegetable garden produced the best tomatoes. Roberta grew or baked most of their food and designed and sewed much of the family's clothing. She also was a Camp Fire Girls leader, Meals on Wheels driver, and literacy advocate for the children at Pleasant Hill Elementary. She and Dick were among the original members of Pleasant Hill Aquatics who actually built the pool in the 1950s. Worldwide traveling was a passion and she explored many places on 4 continents.
Predeceased by her husband 31 years ago, Roberta is survived by her 3 daughters and their husbands - Jeanie (Mike) Sorensen of San Ramon, Gail (Tom Mathey) of Saratoga, and Nancy (Howard Hoffman) of Vallejo and 6 grandkids.
Contributions in her memory are suggested to the Univ of California Master Gardener program (check to UC Regents, mail to UCCE Contra Costa Master Gardener Program, 2380 Bisso Lane Ste B, Concord, CA 94520) or a charity of your choice.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
