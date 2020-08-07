Roberto J. PeñaMarch 1, 1934 - July 23, 2020Resident of Martinez, CARoberto J Peña (Dad) passed away on the afternoon of July 23, 2020 at the age of 86 in Martinez, California. Dad leaves behind his wife Mary, his two sons Nelson and Oscar, his brother Frank, and his sisters Yolanda and Leonor. Dad also leaves behind his five grandchildren Robert, Julianna, Kathryn, Rebekah, and Matthew. Dad had a very successful cross-country bike riding career in Colombia. Naturally, he was not afraid of challenges and was a winner of many bike races. Dad was born in Bogota, Colombia and at 20 years old he emigrated to San Francisco, California. Like many emigrants he had the entrepreneur drive and spirit to succeed in the United States. He married Beatrice and started a family while he worked many different jobs. He started working as an entry level Dental Technician in San Francisco for a dental laboratory. Over the years he became a Journey-Level dental technician and eventually bought the dental laboratory. After years, Dad decided to try a different path in the autobody shop field and for years he was very successful. He leveraged his acquired Corvette car collection to purchase his first restaurant in Concord, California; also, known as Mexican Burritos and expanded to two Mexican Burritos. Not yet tired with life challenges he then ventured into the restaurant supply business; also known as Cash and Carry of Pleasant Hill. Here is where he started to enjoy life by traveling around the world with close friends, but he still enjoyed working and this kept him busy and happy. He even learned to fly in his very own Cessna 150 plane out of Concord. He was many things to many people; father-like and friend. Dad had a full life, filled with great adventures and lots of stories to tell. He will be greatly missed. Dad peacefully passed away and was surrounded by family, friends and with his faithful Chihuahua Poquita in his arms, now Dad can retire in peace in heaven. God Bless you Dad. A Celebration of Dad's Life will be held at a later date.