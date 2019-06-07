Roberto "Bob" V. Cosme

June 7, 1947 - June 4, 2019

Resident of Concord

Bob Cosme passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 of natural causes. He was a sometimes quiet, sometimes gregarious spirit who loved SF Bay Area sports teams.

Bob was born in Las Pinas, Philippines. He earned his Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from Mapúa Institute of Technology. After serving in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years, he was an electronic technician for decades at Systron Donner in Concord through to retirement.

Bob enjoyed cheering on his beloved sports teams, the San Francisco 49ers and Giants and the Golden State Warriors. He also enjoyed photography, taking cruises, vacationing with family and most of all, spending time with his granddaughters.

Bob is survived by his wife, Annie; his children Ronan Cosme of San Francisco and Rachelle Strohmeier of Pittsburg and grandchildren, Maddy and Olivia Strohmeier of Pittsburg. He was the eldest of eight children and survived by his siblings: Lucy Cosme, Adora Sabado, Edgee Cosme, Phil Cosme, Ferdie Cosme, Edith Alvarez and Michelle Gempis. His presence will be missed by all who knew him especially because he assumed the role of patriarch after his father passed.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Road, Concord. Funeral Liturgy will on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 5562 Clayton Road, Concord.





