Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
LDS church
Walnut Ave
Fremont, CA
Robin Wills-Haugen
Robin Wills-Haugen Obituary
Robin Wills-Haugen
Nov 14, 1945 - Mar 6, 2019
Fremont, CA & Kalispell, MT
Robin was a loving mother to 3 sons, a devoted wife, a caring grandmother, a beloved family member, a mentor and a pillar of support to her family and friends. She touched countless lives with her sense of humor, creativity, infectious spirit and words of wisdom. Not a day will go by that her smile and warm heart will not be missed.
She is survived by her loving family as well as the friends and loved ones whose lives she touched.
A celebration of her life will be held on April 13th @ 2PM at the LDS church on Walnut Ave in Fremont, CA. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the .
Rest in paradise Mom! We love you!


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 30, 2019
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 30, 2019
