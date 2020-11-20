Rodger Floyd BrackleyJune 24, 1947 - November 10, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekRodger Floyd Brackley, a native of Berkeley, California passed away at home in Walnut Creek from esophageal cancer on November 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Sue Zana Brackley, and his sister Melinee Brackley Fowler. Rodger is survived by his wife Donna Brackley, his beloved daughter Lyndsey Brackley, his brother Gary Brackley, nieces Michelle Brackley and Shannon Fowler Naraghi, and nephew Clay Brackley.Rodger had extensive experience within the automotive repair industry with both Concord and Walnut Creek Toyota, with progressive experience spanning automotive apprenticeships, service manager positions with both Walnut Creek and Concord Toyota, and opened Toyota Works To Go, a mobile repair service in 1982. Rodger had a loyal customer following over the years as a result of his knowledge, experience, kindness and honesty.A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date due to COVID restrictions.The family wishes to extend sincere appreciation to Wilson Tsai MD, Shoba Kankipati MD and John Muir Concord nurses for the excellent care and support that Rodger received during his illness.