Lafayette United Methodist Chr
955 Moraga Rd
Lafayette, CA 94549
Rodney Algot Levander


1938 - 2019
Rodney Algot Levander Obituary
Rodney Algot Levander
August 13, 1938 ~ November 5, 2019
Resident of Lafayette, California
Rod, 81 years old was born on August 13, 1938 in Madison, WI to parents Nils and Amy Levander. He had one older brother, Nils Jr. After honorable discharge from the Navy, he married Barbara Thew on June 9, 1962. After graduation, they moved to California where he began his career at Chevron. He retired early at 51 years old, and had an enjoyable retirement. He loved traveling, financial planning, volunteering, and being called "Grampa". Rod and Barbara were married 57 years. Rod is survived by his wife, Barbara, his daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Mike, and granddaughters, Amy, Kelly and Holly.
Memorial Service: Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Lafayette United Methodist Church, 955 Moraga Road, Lafayette, CA 94549


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2019
