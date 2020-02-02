|
Rodney John Harris
January 8, 1938 - January 15, 2020
Rod passed peacefully into Heaven at Queen of the Valley Medical Center on January 15, 2020 with loved ones by his side. He leaves behind his dear companion, Elley Leonard, daughter Kathy Frazer and son Steven Harris, along with many beloved friends and family members.
Born Rodney John Harris to J. Henry and Billie E. Harris, Rod spent the majority of his youth in Berkeley, California. Graduating from Berkeley High School with the Fall Class of '55, Rod was a member of the Rally Committee while also playing Varsity Football, an imposing linebacker at 6' 1", 205 pounds his Freshman through Senior Year. Rod soon enlisted in the National Guard where he served faithfully for ten years.
In 1961 Rod continued his commitment to the City of Berkeley when hired on by the Berkeley Fire Department, ultimately being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Rod formed many lifelong friendships during his career as a Berkeley firefighter and would tell you that physical challenges aside, it was the best job he was lucky enough to ever have. He retired in 1991, just one month prior to the Firestorm that ravaged the Berkeley Hills and while family members said a prayer of thanks that he was spared the experience, Rod prayed that his firefighter family would be safe from harm's way.
Later in life Rod earned a degree in Business Administration at the University of San Francisco, an accomplishment of which he was very proud and later utilized in the field of Real Estate, ultimately committing himself to helping other seniors effectively manage their mortgages.
Rod truly enjoyed the company of others and affiliated himself with numerous organizations. Among them: The Pleasant Hill Chamber of Commerce (Ambassador of the year three times), Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill Rotary, Generations Church, Certified Emergency Response Team (CERT) and The Ironhorse Country Dancers. Rod helped to facilitate Walnut Creek Village, an organization dedicated to providing assistance to seniors so that they might remain as long a possible.
As penned by a family member to whom he was very close: "Rod was an unfailingly decent and generous man who treated everyone with kindness and acceptance." He was always the first to volunteer, advise, mentor, support and gave of himself fully and completely whenever there was a need. Rod loved without reserve, laughed loudly and frequently and lived life to the fullest each and every day. Thus, as we grieve the loss of such an amazing and unfailingly positive life force, we keep Rod's memory alive by following in his footsteps of kindness, warmth, humor and generosity.
A Celebration of Rod's Life will be held on Sunday, March 1st, from 3pm-5pm at the Pleasant Hill Senior Center, 233 Gregory Lane in Pleasant Hill, California.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to one of the following organizations in Rod's memory: Pleasant Hill Rotary Foundation. PO Box 2332, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523; Continuum Hospice Foundation, 5401 Old Redwood Hwy, Suite 110, Petaluma, CA 94954.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020