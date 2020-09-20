Roger Charles DunnSeptember 17, 1933 - September 14, 2020Resident of Orinda, CARoger Dunn passed away at home with family, September 14, three days before his 87th birthday. The son of Frank Amos "Mike" Dunn and Barbara Bain Dunn, he was born in Oakland and, in 1937, moved to Orinda, where he would spend most of his life watching that small village grow to a busy suburban city. With his late sister Judy, he attended the former Orinda Union School (now the community center) from kindergarten through eighth grade. He then graduated from Acalanes High School and the University of California, Berkeley, where he displayed an avid interest in sports, playing basketball and tennis at Acalanes and managing the golf team at Cal, where he was also a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon, Beta Beta, and Skull and Keys. His interest in sports was matched only by his love of family and loyalty to friends, both new and old. His friendships included classmates from kindergarten through Cal, as well as people met during business and travel, particularly during his many years following the Cal football team.He met his wife Lou Curtice in an Italian class at Cal during freshman year, and they married following their graduation. In the NROTC throughout his Cal experience, he spent summer of his junior year on a midshipman cruise from Quebec to Havana. After graduation, Ensign Roger Dunn spent two years on the flagship of the 7th Fleet, the Helena, while rising to rank of Lieutenant JG. The Helena was briefly called to alert during the Suez Crisis, taking him away from port when his first child, Karen, arrived. Leaving the navy, he tried his hand at sportscasting in Stockton, where his second child, Kathy was born. But the Bay Area called him back, and he joined the firm of Taylor- Walcott Feed and Seed, later known as Taylor-Wattron. Son Steve and daughter Linda were welcomed to the family, and his family took up residence in Lamorinda, where he spent the rest of his life. Later in his career, he co-founded the company Cal By- Products, now located in Los Banos. His work put him in touch with Central Valley agriculture — growers, truckers, feed lots, and dairymen — and he relished that interaction. He traveled the Valley frequently during his younger years, and later, he visited virtually, keeping track of clients and truckers daily by phone. He loved his work and did not retire until he was 80.As a young man he was involved with the Young Republicans and twice was elected to the Contra Costa County Republican Central Committee. His attachment to Orinda led to service as President of the Orinda Association during the times of community discontent over the beginnings of Orindawoods and BART. As a native Orindan, he was able to get both plans accepted by the majority. He continued on as a member of the Design Review Committee for several years. His family was his great pride, but next to his family, Cal was his passion. He and Lou toured the United States through Cal football and basketball, attending games both home and away. He was proud to be a Member of Big C, Honorary Member of Pappy's Boys, the San Francisco Grid Club and a "Builder of Berkeley." Both he and Lou were honored to receive the Cal Spirit Recognition Award in 2014.A member of the Orinda Country Club, he spent many happy hours in his final years with "the lunch bunch" there. He enjoyed traveling and had a chance to see most of the world. Cruises became a yearly adventure, as well as treasured trips with the family to Hawaii.Over the past few years time spent with grandchildren and great grandchildren gave him great joyHe will be greatly missed by surviving family, his wife, Lou; his children Karen Dunn- Haley (Stephen), Kathleen Hinman (Blake), Steven Dunn (Wendy), and Linda Newquist (Gunnar); his grandchildren, Brendan Haley (Cindy), Linda Michelle Jacobs (Jake), Trevor Newquist (Mollie), Julie Hinman, Trent Newquist, Kiersten Newquist, Justin Dunn, Montana Dunn, and Garrett Dunn; his great-grandchildren, Emma Haley, Otis Jacobs, Eva Jacobs, Penny Haley, Dresden Jacobs, and Nolan Newquist. The family wants to particularly thank Dwight Barker for his kindness and fidelity to his friend as Parkinson's disease took its toll. The family also extends gratitude and thanks to Lana Hanlon for her faithful devotion to Roger's care. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service is not planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the Cal Athletic Department, 115 Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA 94720.