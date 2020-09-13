Roger Clifton CampbellJuly 18, 1930 – August 30, 2020Resident of Hayward, CARoger Clifton Campbell passed away on Sunday, Aug 30th. He touched many lives with his gentle spirit and positive outlook on life.Born in Sacramento, CA, Roger graduated from San Mateo High in 1948 and attended the University of California, Berkeley, studying Civil Engineering. He served in the U.S. Army for two years stationed at the San Francisco Presidio in an Army Counterintelligence Unit and six years in the Army Reserve, receiving the National Defense Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Roger enjoyed a 36-year career with the Alameda County Public Works in the Flood Control and Water Conservation Dept, retiring in Feb 1992.In 1952, on a blind date, Roger met his future wife, Shirley Jeanne Smith. They were married in 1953 and just recently celebrated their 67th Wedding Anniversary. They enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states and 80 foreign countries. Roger and Shirley were active participants in the greater Hayward area community for over 40 years.Roger had a strong love for Yosemite, spending countless vacations camping, fishing, and hiking in the high sierras, passing on that love of the outdoors to his children.Roger possessed a natural athletic ability and enjoyed many sports throughout his life. In later years, he took up competitive swimming. He swam with the San Mateo Marlins Masters swim team for over 25 years both in the pool and open water. Competitions included Masters Nationals, Waikiki, Donner Lake, Golden Gate and Santa Cruz. In 1998, he was Pacific Masters Swimming "Swimmer of the Year" for the 65-69 age group.Roger is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; devoted children Dennis Campbell (Teresa) of Novato, Ronald Campbell (Cindy) of Palo Alto, Sharon Campbell of Hayward; grandchildren Marshall, Lindsey, Kelcy, Louis, Megan, Ryan, Jenna; and his brother John K. Campbell (Sun) of Santa Maria, CA.His generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Memorial giving to the Yosemite Conservancy is much appreciated.A small covid-friendly service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center in Hayward. Friends and family, please respond to: camproger53@gmail.com for more details.