Roger DeRuysscher
Dec. 12, 1934 - Feb. 14, 2019
El Sobrante, CA
Roger DeRuysscher was embraced by his Savior's loving arms at his home with his wife Anka by his side. Roger was born in Chicago and moved to San Leandro with his parents. He attended San Mateo JC and served the US Naval Reserve for 8 years. He worked for Pacific Bell for 34 years, developing a reputation for patience, kindness and integrity. He raised his family in Walnut Creek. Roger is survived by his children, David and JoAnne DeRuysscher, and their spouses, and stepchildren Lilana Spindler and Milan Norgauer and 8 grandchildren.
Family and friends may honor Roger's memory at Pinole Valley Community Church at 11:00am on March 2, 2019. Roger's favorite charity was Rescue Mission in Richmond.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2019