Roger Everett Norris

April 6, 1930 - April 15, 2019

Resident of Danville

Roger Norris was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota. In 1954, he graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL with his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He married Elizabeth Franke in 1955 and they moved to Honolulu for an extended honeymoon. Roger served as a Naval Lieutenant JG Officer on the USS Carpenter Destroyer in Pearl Harbor with extensive service in the South China Seas.

In l957 he joined General Electric in Chicago where he saw the dawn of computers and jumped into the field as a salesman with his first big sale – Bank of America's first computer as large as a room! He and Elizabeth lived coast to coast and border to border, moving 16 times. In 1969, Roger was promoted to Denver as GE's District Computer Sales Manager. In 1971, he became VP of Sales and Marketing for Honeywell for the SF Region.

His main flourish in life was sharing the Word with others and being a Bible Study Fellowship discussion leader. He was a member of an early morning breakfast prayer group for over 15 years. Roger had a strong faith in Jesus and loved attending the Rock Foursquare Church and Brit Hadasha Congregation. His life significantly changed in 1997 when on an Israel tour. He and Elizabeth became Resident Managers for the Praise Pavilion in Jerusalem and also at the American Christian Trust in Washington DC. They made several prayer journeys through China, Mongolia, Tibet, Jordan, Israel and Cyprus and across Europe.

He loved skiing, swimming, hiking, camping and gardening, but, above all, he was a cherished and devoted family man who treasured family gatherings.

Married one month short of 64 years to Elizabeth, he died suddenly of pneumonia at age 89. He leaves his adored children, Marcelyn Lei Norris (Robert Brecka), Ann Elizabeth Norris and John Roger Norris (Jennie). He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth, Steven John, Austin Daniel and Logan Everett.

A Joyful Memorial Celebration will be held at the Rock Church, 2615 Camino Tassajara in Danville on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 am.





Published in East Bay Times on June 12, 2019