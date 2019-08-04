|
|
Roger Nottingham
San Francisco
Roger Nottingham, 78 Years old, passed away peacefully at his home in San Francisco on July 4. Born to Clyde and Frances Nottingham, Roger lived most of his life in the greater Bay Area.
Roger is survived by his wife of nearly 21 years, Eng, sons Ray (Mardi) and Reed (Leah), daughter NiNi, and grandchildren Danielle, Corey, Kylee, Trey, Jenna, Bryce and Brianna. He also leaves behind his sister Gail Smith, brother Ray Nottingham (Roxanne), first wife Barbara, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
After graduating from Albany High School in 1959, Roger joined the navy, where he served for two years at Oak Knoll Hospital as a hospital corpsman. Subsequently, he received an elementary teaching degree from Cal State Hayward and taught in Albany and Rohnert Park. Years later, he was awarded a degree in special education from St. Mary's College, and taught for many years in the San Francisco Unified School District. He also taught classes at San Quentin Prison.
Many have enjoyed Roger's loyal friendship through the years, and he endeared himself through his compassion and eagerness to be of help whenever needed. He was a self-taught carpenter, building everything from pigeon lofts (racing homing pigeons was his favorite hobby) to their family home in Point Reyes Station. Teaching came naturally to him, whether it was in the classroom or guiding his sons in helping to build their house. Active in his sons' sports activities, Roger started the soccer program in Point Reyes Station, and coached youth soccer in Fairfax for many years. He was a kind and loving dad to NiNi as she has navigated her way through life.
Per Roger's request, no memorial services will be held. However, a celebration of his life will be held in September. If you wish, remembrances in his memory may be made to the Pomeroy Recreation & Rehabilitation Center or to a .
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019