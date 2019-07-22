Roger Valladao

Nov. 25 1954 - Jun. 9 2019

Concord

Roger Lee Valladao 64 a lifetime resident of Concord died on June 9, 2019. He was born on November 25, 1954 to his parents David and Helen. Roger graduated from Clayton Valley High School class of 1972. After graduation Roger worked in his dad's ice business. After that he went to work as a custodian for the Lafayette School District. He served in this position for 24 years and then retired. Roger was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He was a member of the Regional Parks Foundation. Roger could also be seen frequently at the Concord flea market. Roger was a man with a big heart who made friends easily. He loved sports especially the Oakland Raiders. Roger is preceded in death by his parents David and Helen, and by his sister Elaine. Roger is survived by 2 sisters Loretta and Patricia, and 3 brothers David, Curtis and Gregory.





View the online memorial for Roger Valladao Published in East Bay Times on July 22, 2019