Roger VanMaren
1950 - 2020
Roger Van Maren
Nov. 23, 1950 - Nov. 11, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Roger Van Maren peacefully passed away on November 11, 2020, after a five month battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Roger was born in San Diego, California, and moved with his family to Napa, California in 1974.
He had recently retired from Chevron after 40 years as a Rotating Equipment Analyst.
Roger is survived by his loving wife Judie, his stepdaughters Shelly and Cindy, and his children Michael, Matthew, and Candy. In total, Roger was loved by 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. His memory and wisdom will live on in their hearts.
Roger was a charter member of the ICF at Christ the King Church and past President of the Northern California Model T Ford Car Club Inc.
Roger was a devote Catholic and a friend to all. He will be dearly missed.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 18, 2020
He was truly a jack of all trades and will be missed by many. I always enjoyed our conversations. Rest in peace Roger.
Carole
Family
