Roger Van MarenNov. 23, 1950 - Nov. 11, 2020Resident of Martinez, CARoger Van Maren peacefully passed away on November 11, 2020, after a five month battle with Pancreatic Cancer.Roger was born in San Diego, California, and moved with his family to Napa, California in 1974.He had recently retired from Chevron after 40 years as a Rotating Equipment Analyst.Roger is survived by his loving wife Judie, his stepdaughters Shelly and Cindy, and his children Michael, Matthew, and Candy. In total, Roger was loved by 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. His memory and wisdom will live on in their hearts.Roger was a charter member of the ICF at Christ the King Church and past President of the Northern California Model T Ford Car Club Inc.Roger was a devote Catholic and a friend to all. He will be dearly missed.