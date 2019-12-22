|
|
Roland Morris Mailhot
December 9, 1933 ~ December 13, 2019
Former Lafayette, California Resident
On Friday, December 13, 2019, Roland Mailhot, of Pleasant Hill, CA, passed peacefully at the age of 86. Roland was born on December 9, 1933 to Napoleon and Anna (Belanger) Mailhot, in Burlington, Vermont.
Roland was raised on a dairy farm in Vermont with 9 siblings, where there was no shortage of adventures. He loved to tell stories of tapping Maple sugar trees, ice skating, and sledding 3 miles to their one-room schoolhouse.
Roland started a career in shoe repair as a teenager, polishing shoes. After serving in the Air Force as a jet mechanic, from 1951 to 1955, he met and married his first wife, Gloria, in 1958. Soon thereafter, he went into the shoe repair business with his father-in-law, Silvio Fedele. Roland and Gloria raised two girls, Denise and Michelle, in Lafayette, CA. In the early 1970's, Roland procured Dean's Shoes and Repair Shop, originating in the Broadway Shopping Center in Walnut Creek. He operated this and subsequent shops until 1989, when he began importing shoe repair products from Italy, and eventually importing from additional countries. Roland and daughter Michelle worked side-by-side since 1990, and Michelle continues to run SRE Importers today.
Spending time with his children and grandchildren was one of Roland's greatest joys in life. Whether he was teaching them how to play pool or card games, or attending their football games, numerous school events and theater recitals, he always provided enthusiastic encouragement. Lake Berryessa was one of Roland's favorite retreats. His love of boating and fishing created endearing and everlasting memories for his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
He and his wife, Kathy, loved to watch their backyard wildlife, feeding birds and squirrels, in between their travels around the world. Humble, compassionate, dedicated, generous, and loving are just a few of the many descriptors that Roland embodied.
Roland is survived by beloved wife Kathleen, cherished daughters Denise Davis (Don) and Michelle Yeager (Dave), brothers Norman and Raymond (Linda), and sisters Alice Brewer, Helen O'Connell (John), Yvette Allard, Theresa Holmes (Bill), and Margaret Burrow. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Josh, Nicole, Sage, Nathan and Noah and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his dear first wife, Gloria (1958-1996), 2nd wife Francelle (2002-2003), sister Doris Lambert (Fred) and brother Arthur Mailhot. He shared a loving relationship with Kathy's family, son Keith Elkins (Margaret), daughter Kendra Magnuson (Chris), and Grandchildren Amanda, Olivia, Jonas and Ashlynn.
Roland was a devout Catholic. A mass will be held on January 17, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Pleasant Hill, with a celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude's or George Mark House.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019