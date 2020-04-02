Home

Roland Vasarhely

Roland Vasarhely
Resident of Napa
Roland C. Vasarhely (Rod), 89 years old, passed away on March 26, 2020 in Napa, CA. He was born in Rapid City, South Dakota and resided in El Sobrante, CA for many years. He was employed by PGE for 35 years and retired as Gas Construction Supervisor. After his retirement he spent many years volunteering for the American Cancer Society in their Discovery Shops. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Bea of Napa, sons Michael and Joseph of Pinole, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. At his request, no services will be held. He will be greatly missed.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 2, 2020
