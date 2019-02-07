Rolando Cordova

Jan. 24, 1946 - Jan. 30, 2019

Richmond

Surrounded by his family, Rolando Cordova died January 30, 2019 after a short illness. Born January 24, 1946 in Manila, Philippines, he spent his youth there until he joined the US Navy in his early 20's. While in the Navy, he served in Vietnam before being honorably discharged. Upon his discharge, he decided to go to college at the University of Washington in Seattle, studying Business Administration. When he graduated, he moved his family down to the Bay Area and settled on a career as an Auditor with the Federal government. He worked with the government for many years at the same time pushing himself to excel in other areas. He continued his studies in other areas, established a successful career in real estate, read an untold number of books and traveled extensively. His passion for life was unparalleled. He is survived by his children, Lorelei Komery and husband, Fady Komery; Myra Koening; Rani Cordova and Ryan So; Crystal De Castro and husband, Bert De Castro; Constance Narvaez; Chanda Alcantara and husband, Ryann Alcantara; his many grandchildren, Mateo Komery, Amanda Arroyo, Aviel Lopez, Anthony De Castro, Christian De Castro, Norberto De Castro Jr., Sojah Narvaez, Cash Alcantara, and King Alcantara. Loved ones who will also miss him are his sister, Araceli Ferriols; his long time partner, Aurora Deleon and the rest of the Cordova, Ferriols, and Narvaez family. There will be a mass on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Callistus Church with Father Jimmy Thottapally officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Gastric Cancer Foundation or to the in Rolando's name.





