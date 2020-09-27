1/
Rolf Rogalsky
1954 - 2020
Rolf Rogalsky
June 27, 1954 - Sept. 15, 2020
Vancouver, Washington
Rolf passed in Vancouver, Washington. He was born to Hank and Alyce Rogalsky in Seattle. He attended West Seattle High School and graduated Clayton Valley High School in Concord, CA. He was a dedicated employee of Micropump Inc. for over 45 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sarah, a sister and brother. Survivors include: two daughters; Mary of Vancouver, Louise of Springfield, Illinois, Son and fiancee, Paul and Katelyn of Vancouver. Grandsons: Elijah, Abel, Dexter and Matthias. Sister, brother-in-law and niece; Jan, David and Lea Harper of Oakley, CA and his beloved cat Kaz. Memorial will be at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 24, 2020
May Gods promise found in John 6: 40, of the hope to see our loved ones again,comfort your heart and give you peace,strength and hope in the day ahead.
