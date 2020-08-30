Roman A. PaganMay 25, 1996 - August 15, 2020Resident of Concord, CARoman Andrew Pagan born May 25, 1996 passed away unexpectedly at the age of 24 on August 15, 2020. He is survived by his son, Royal Pagan; Mother, Suzanna Braga; Father, Ralph Pagan; loving sisters, Heaven Traylor and Becky Pagan; loving brothers, Romeo Traylor, David Pagan, Anthony Pagan, and Jerry L. Johnson IV. and many more friends and family.Viewing will be held September 2, 2020 at Santos-Robinson Mortuary in San Leandro between 2-4pm. Masks and social distancing are required.