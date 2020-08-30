1/1
Roman A. Pagan
1996 - 2020
{ "" }
Roman A. Pagan
May 25, 1996 - August 15, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Roman Andrew Pagan born May 25, 1996 passed away unexpectedly at the age of 24 on August 15, 2020. He is survived by his son, Royal Pagan; Mother, Suzanna Braga; Father, Ralph Pagan; loving sisters, Heaven Traylor and Becky Pagan; loving brothers, Romeo Traylor, David Pagan, Anthony Pagan, and Jerry L. Johnson IV. and many more friends and family.
Viewing will be held September 2, 2020 at Santos-Robinson Mortuary in San Leandro between 2-4pm. Masks and social distancing are required.


View the online memorial for Roman A. Pagan



Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
