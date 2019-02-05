Romola Luna

Feb. 17, 1924 - Jan. 29, 2019

Antioch

Romola Luna, 94, died Tuesday, Jan. 29th at her Antioch home, with her family by her side.

Romola was born Feb. 17, 1924 in Tormey, CA to Tesoro and Victoria Pacheco.

In her early years she worked in the local canneries, also many years as a Home Interior's consultant, before starting her own business in Construction Cleaning. She was an active member of Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, where she served as a Minister if the Eucharist and an avid leader of the Hispanic community at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Romola is survived by her Daughter's, Rose Marie Alling, Linda Muir, Son, Phillip Luna Jr., Sister, Anatasia Morales, 29 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren, 17 Great, Great Grandchildren, Godchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Romola is preceded in death by her Husband of 70 years, Phillip Luna Sr., and her Son, Fred Luna.

Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. and Rosary (vigil) 7 p.m., will be held on Wed. Feb. 6th at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 2200 E. 18th St., Antioch

Funeral Mass Services at 11 a.m., will be held on Thurs. Feb. 7th at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1313 A St., Antioch

Immediately following burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery

A reception to follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery facility.





