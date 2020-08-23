1/1
Ron Dallimonti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ron Dallimonti
August 16, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Ron Dallimonti entered into eternal life on 8/16 at the Brun's House, due to rapidly diminishing dementia. He was born to the late Remo & Rita Dallimonti in San Francisco where he attended high school at St. Ignatius. He then went to college at Cal, where he became a lifelong Bears fan!
Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Christy. Also by his children, Lindy (Ryan), and Ramey, along with his two beautiful grandsons. He also leaves behind his sister Janice, extended family, and a multitude of friends.
Ron and Christy worked together at their restaurant, Dallimonti's, for 33 years, where he brought people together over drinks, music, food & friendship. His love, smile, laughter, generosity and deep appreciation of music will live on through his children & grandchildren. We know that he is now in Heaven singing with the angels!
For further information, please go to Dallimonti.com.


View the online memorial for Ron Dallimonti

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved