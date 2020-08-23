Ron Dallimonti
August 16, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Ron Dallimonti entered into eternal life on 8/16 at the Brun's House, due to rapidly diminishing dementia. He was born to the late Remo & Rita Dallimonti in San Francisco where he attended high school at St. Ignatius. He then went to college at Cal, where he became a lifelong Bears fan!
Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Christy. Also by his children, Lindy (Ryan), and Ramey, along with his two beautiful grandsons. He also leaves behind his sister Janice, extended family, and a multitude of friends.
Ron and Christy worked together at their restaurant, Dallimonti's, for 33 years, where he brought people together over drinks, music, food & friendship. His love, smile, laughter, generosity and deep appreciation of music will live on through his children & grandchildren. We know that he is now in Heaven singing with the angels!
For further information, please go to Dallimonti.com
