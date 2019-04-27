Ron Sbranti

Oct. 24, 1944 - April 19, 2019

Antioch

Ron Albert Sbranti passed away on Friday 4/19/19, after a long illness. Respected for his work ethic, humility, and loyalty, he touched many lives with his thoughtfulness and generosity.

Ron was born and raised in Antioch, the oldest of Joseph and Norine Sbranti's five children. He excelled as an athlete (baseball, football) during his time at Antioch High School. He earned a full-ride to play football at Utah State University, where he was captain and played in the East-West Shrine Game and the Hula Bowl. After college, Ron was drafted by both the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers. While playing for the Broncos, he served as an Army and Air Force Reservist, and also met his future wife of 50 years, Elsa (Jensen) Sbranti.

After marrying Elsa in 1969, Ron moved back home to Antioch to join the family business of home building. As a builder, Ron was just as gritty and efficient as he was on the gridiron. As a contractor, he was a creative and skilled artist, who worked with clients to design beautiful homes and properties. Together with his father, Joe Sbranti, Ron built several Antioch neighborhoods that remain sought after properties today. Ron was an under-stated but prominent supporter of Antioch and surrounding communities.

Ron was a dedicated husband, father, sibling, son, and friend. He was selfless, proactive, and thought of others first; he was quick to offer ideas and advice, problem-solving, support, muscle and physical help. Together with his close group of friends (many of whom are contractors themselves), he contributed to countless remodels, building projects, and home improvements. Like his father, he was a creative chef and enjoyed cooking for and with family and friends. His favorite part of hunting was readying the duck blinds and spending time with friends. While Ron liked to travel, he was happiest at home making wine and wood-fired pizza, watching the History channel and old movies, and working on his latest project.

Ron is survived by his wife Elsa, his children Kristine Cordova (Matt, and grandchildren Joshua and Ellie) of Antioch, Heather Krieg (Sean, and grandchildren Tyler and Jacob) of Antioch, and Joseph "Sonny" Sbranti (Jennifer, and grandchildren Macy and Riley) of Yuba City. He is also survived by his sisters Nora Terranova of Antioch, Hazel Finato (Roger) of Antioch, Joanne Sbranti-Estrada (Rick) of Oakdale, and his brother Joe Sbranti (Diane) of Clayton. Anyone in the U.S. with the Sbranti name is related to Ron and descends from his grandfather Albert.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at 11:00am on Friday, May 24th, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery (2200 E. 18th St, Antioch), followed by a 12:30 luncheon and opportunity to share memories at Lone Tree Golf and Events Center (4800 Golf Course Rd, Antioch).





