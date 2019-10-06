|
|
Ronald and Beverly Potter
Walnut Creek, California
After 53 years of marriage, Ronald R Potter (88) and Beverly Hamilton Potter (86) passed away just six days apart in late August 2019. Their love for one another, their joy of traveling, their senses of humor, and their pride in each of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren permeated every facet of their lives.
Ronald R Potter was born May 7, 1931 in Collinston, UT, to Robert John and Lottie Rucker Potter. He was the seventh of eight children. Ronald became a doctor, a baseball player, an Air Force pilot and an avid golfer. He graduated from Bear River High School in Garland, UT, earned his bachelor's degree at University of Iowa, his master's degree at Utah State and his medical degree at University of Utah. He was a beloved obstetrician-gynecologist in Alameda, CA and later he retrained in emergency medicine and practiced part-time in a number of hospitals in Central California, including St. Agnes Medical Center. He passed away at home in Rossmoor on August 21, 2019.
Beverly Darlene Hamilton was born on June 3, 1933 in San Francisco, CA, to James Dale and Melva Beckstead Hamilton. Beverly graduated from San Leandro High School and attended Brigham Young University. Over the years, she managed the finances for the family businesses, including Ronald's medical practice in Alameda, CA; Potter Ranch in Fresno, CA; and commercial properties in California and Utah. She also had a passion for architecture and interior design that shone through in each of their homes. She passed away at home in Rossmoor on August 27, 2019.
A family built on love
In the mid-1960's Beverly was hired by Riker Pharmaceuticals as their first female pharmaceutical sales representative. One fateful day, she paid a call on Dr. Potter. When he told his nurse that he didn't want to meet with another salesperson, she quipped, "You'll want to meet this one." And right she was. A few days after they first met, Ronald called Beverly, who was quite excited by the prospect of earning a sale. Instead, he asked her out on a date.
They were married February 5, 1966. A second marriage for each of them, they brought together and raised a family where the terms "step" and "half" held no meaning for their children. They instilled in each of their descendants a commitment to and love for family. Both were blessed to have family members at their sides in their final days and moments.
World travelers
Ronald and Beverly shared a passion for traveling. From the Arctic Circle to Australia, they traversed the globe. Over the years they explored much of North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Though they may have bickered about in which world city they did this or that, their family delighted in hearing stories about all their favorite experiences.
They engendered a love for travel and generously shared their passion with their entire family. In 2013, they took each of their children and their spouses to their favorite place on earth – Chamonix, France. In 2016 they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by taking most of their family on a cruise to Alaska. In 2017, two daughters joined them for a cruise through the Panama Canal and their other daughter cruised with them from California to Hawaii and back. And in 2018, their son and his wife joined them for one of their final trips – a Caribbean cruise. The family will treasure the memories of traveling with them.
They were predeceased in 1985 by their son, Robert John (Robbie) Potter. They are survived by four children and their spouses – Tracy Potter Priebe and Robert Priebe of Pleasant Hill, CA; Derek Potter and Carol Potter of Discovery Bay, CA; Michelle Potter Child and Craig Child, of Cottonwood Heights, UT; and Holly Potter and Jeff Garcia of Berkeley, CA – as well as 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
An open house will be held to honor the memories of the couple on Sunday, November 24, 10 am – noon, in the Donner Room at the Rossmoor Event Center, 1001 Stanley Dollar Drive, Walnut Creek. The family invites attendees to write out a short memory about Ronald and Beverly that will help their grandchildren and great-grandchildren better understand how others knew them.
In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, donations may be made to Hospice East Bay in memory of Ronald and Beverly Potter.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019