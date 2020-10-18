1/1
Ronald Charles Robinson
1937 - 2020
January 26, 1937 - October 10, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Ronald passed away peacefully at his Apartment in Oakmont Senior Living in Concord. He is survived by his Daughter, Kimberly Sue Robinson of Concord. Ron was born in San Francisco and grew up mainly in Long Beach, CA. where he attended Woodrow Wilson High School and went on to Visalia College of the Sequoias Junior College.
He then joined the Navy Airforce where he served a total of 8 years including Reserves. He was involved in wiring the electronics in Jets in Seattle and went on to Yuma and Los Alamitos. Upon leaving the Navy Airforce, he joined Bechtel in San Francisco, in the Procurement Department working on Instrumentation and Controls for refineries, and other manufacturing facilities. He continued in that career in Industrial Sales for other firms for most of his working life. His main passion during those years was to build a Glasair Experimental type Airplane which took 7 years, and which he flew out of Buchanan Airport in Concord for 40 years. He was President of his Chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and was a volunteer pilot supporting the Young Eagles, a group that takes young potential flyers up flying so they can experience what it is like to fly and to become a pilot.


View the online memorial for Ronald Charles Robinson

Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
